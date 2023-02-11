French Consul in Phuket Meets with Patong Police after French Motorbike Racers Arrested

February 11, 2023 TN
Patong in Phuket

Aerial view of Patong in Phuket. Photo: Roma Neus.




On Friday, (February 10th), the Head of the Consulate of the French Office in Phuket met with the Patong Police and the Phuket Tourist Police.

The Head of the Consulate of the French Office in Phuket received a letter for cooperation to publicize to French tourists who are visiting Phuket and Thailand to let them know about Thai traffic laws and having required driving licenses.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



