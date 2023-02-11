French Consul in Phuket Meets with Patong Police after French Motorbike Racers Arrested









On Friday, (February 10th), the Head of the Consulate of the French Office in Phuket met with the Patong Police and the Phuket Tourist Police.

The Head of the Consulate of the French Office in Phuket received a letter for cooperation to publicize to French tourists who are visiting Phuket and Thailand to let them know about Thai traffic laws and having required driving licenses.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





