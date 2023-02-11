Briton wanted in UK on drug trafficking charges nabbed in Bangkok

February 11, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Corolla leaving the Police Headquarters on Ploen Chit Road, Bangkok

Royal Thai Police Toyota Corolla leaving the Police Headquarters on Ploen Chit Road, Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr.




A British national, wanted in the United Kingdom on narcotic trafficking charges, was arrested by Thai police in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district yesterday (Friday).

The UK’s National Crime Agency sought cooperation from Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in the arrest of 54-year-old “Richard”, a British national who was thought to have come to Thailand after jumping bail in January 2017, when he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for attempting to smuggle amphetamine, worth about eight million pounds, into the UK from Italy in a truck. The truck was seized as the illicit drugs, hidden in plastic containers, were being transferred onto a train on April 9th, 2016.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



