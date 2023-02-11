Briton wanted in UK on drug trafficking charges nabbed in Bangkok









A British national, wanted in the United Kingdom on narcotic trafficking charges, was arrested by Thai police in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district yesterday (Friday).

The UK’s National Crime Agency sought cooperation from Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in the arrest of 54-year-old “Richard”, a British national who was thought to have come to Thailand after jumping bail in January 2017, when he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for attempting to smuggle amphetamine, worth about eight million pounds, into the UK from Italy in a truck. The truck was seized as the illicit drugs, hidden in plastic containers, were being transferred onto a train on April 9th, 2016.

By Thai PBS World

