Explosions at army ordnance factory in Ayutthaya









Several fire trucks rushed to a bomb fuse manufacturing facility of the Army Ordnance Department in Ayutthaya province this morning (Friday), after several explosions were heard coming from the compound.

At least two people were injured and have been rushed to the provincial hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

