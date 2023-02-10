Explosions at army ordnance factory in Ayutthaya

February 10, 2023 TN
Fire engine truck

Fire engine truck. Photo: KRiemer / Pixabay.




Several fire trucks rushed to a bomb fuse manufacturing facility of the Army Ordnance Department in Ayutthaya province this morning (Friday), after several explosions were heard coming from the compound.

At least two people were injured and have been rushed to the provincial hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Mae La, Tha Song Yang District, Tak

Hmong family of 5, including 3 children, murdered in Tak

February 9, 2023 TN
Village on the Ping River in Tak Province

19-month-old girl saved from deep well, 18-hour overnight rescue

February 7, 2023 TN
Phra Pathom Chedi temple in Nakhon Pathom

Search for missing baby in Nakhon Pathom resumes for the third day

February 7, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Fire engine truck

Explosions at army ordnance factory in Ayutthaya

February 10, 2023 TN
stray dog in Thailand

Rabies outbreak in Northeast strikes 74

February 10, 2023 TN
Samsung Galaxy S10

Revenue Department to tax Youtubers, online vendors and influencers

February 10, 2023 TN
Emergency response of the Turkish authorities during a earthquake in Turkey

Parents Grieve Death of Daughter in Turkey–Syria Earthquake Tragedy

February 10, 2023 TN
Ferries and boats on Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya

Teens Throwing Ping Pong Bombs at Bali Hai Pier Alarms Tourists in Pattaya

February 10, 2023 TN