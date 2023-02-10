Rabies outbreak in Northeast strikes 74









A rabies outbreak has been detected in some northeastern provinces with 74 people reportedly contracting the disease so far, Dr Taweechai Wisanuyothin, chief of the Disease Prevention and Control Office 9, said on Thursday.

Citing data from Thairabies.net from October to the start of this week, he said 67 people had tested positive in Surin and seven in Buri Ram.

