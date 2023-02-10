Revenue Department to tax Youtubers, online vendors and influencers









Youtubers, social media influencers and online vendors are to be taxed on advertising revenue, sales of merchandise or donations earned through their channels, according to Lawaron Saengsanit, director-general of Revenue Department.

He said that the Revenue Department is to include these individuals in the tax system after it has succeeded in bringing over 200,000 people engaged in online businesses into the system, noting that individuals who have an income of a certain level also have a duty to pay taxes.

