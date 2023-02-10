Parents Grieve Death of Daughter in Turkey–Syria Earthquake Tragedy

February 10, 2023 TN
Emergency response of the Turkish authorities during a earthquake in Turkey

Emergency response of the Turkish authorities during a earthquake in Turkey. Photo: EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – A 29-year-old Thai woman, Chaimaiporn Homsantia, has been found dead following a massive earthquake in Turkey.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of over 7.8, was considered one of the strongest to hit the area in a century and has claimed more than 17,000 lives, with at least 12,873 in Turkey and 3,162 in Syria.

Chaimaiporn, from Chaiyaphum province, was working at a business in Georgia before moving to Turkey when the Covid-19 situation improved. She was last in contact with her family over the weekend and was later found under the rubble of a collapsed building in the town of Iskenderun.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

