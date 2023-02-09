Rabies scare in Maha Sarakham province









Two villages in the Chuen Chom district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Maha Sarakham have been declared rabies control areas, after a number of people and animals were attacked by rabid dogs.

According to Vorakorn Inthapaet, the provincial livestock official in Maha Sarakham, Ban Nong Wa in Chuen Chom sub-district and Ban Kam Kerng in Kut Praduk sub-district have been declared rabies control areas from last week until February 26th.

thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

