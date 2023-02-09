Rabies scare in Maha Sarakham province

February 9, 2023 TN
Angry dog with rabies

A angry dog with rabies. Photo: freegr (Pixabay).




Two villages in the Chuen Chom district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Maha Sarakham have been declared rabies control areas, after a number of people and animals were attacked by rabid dogs.

According to Vorakorn Inthapaet, the provincial livestock official in Maha Sarakham, Ban Nong Wa in Chuen Chom sub-district and Ban Kam Kerng in Kut Praduk sub-district have been declared rabies control areas from last week until February 26th.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Tags:

