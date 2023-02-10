Two People on Phuket Bus Injured after Gunman Opens Fire

February 10, 2023 TN
Bus in Patong, Phuket

Bus in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.




Two people on a bus in Phuket have sustained injuries after a gunman opened fire while other passengers ran away.

The Phuket City Police were notified of the incident at 7:00 A.M. this morning (February 10th) about a bus which was traveling on the Thepkasattri Road in Rassada in Kwuan Din Dang. Police arrived at the scene and closed the road for both lanes for a one kilometer radius as a safety precaution.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



