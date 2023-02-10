Two People on Phuket Bus Injured after Gunman Opens Fire









Two people on a bus in Phuket have sustained injuries after a gunman opened fire while other passengers ran away.

The Phuket City Police were notified of the incident at 7:00 A.M. this morning (February 10th) about a bus which was traveling on the Thepkasattri Road in Rassada in Kwuan Din Dang. Police arrived at the scene and closed the road for both lanes for a one kilometer radius as a safety precaution.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





