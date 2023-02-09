Nepali man arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport with 5.6kg of hashish

February 9, 2023 TN
Baggage claim at Suvarnabhumi airport

Baggage claim at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Hajime NAKANO / Flickr.




A Nepali man has been arrested with 5.6 kilogrammes of hashish smuggled from his country seized at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Customs officials and police arrested the passenger at the exit from the international arrivals hall around 5.30pm on Wednesday after an X-ray detected a suspicious item inside his luggage.

Full story:
Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Baggage claim at Suvarnabhumi airport

