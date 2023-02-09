Nepali man arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport with 5.6kg of hashish









A Nepali man has been arrested with 5.6 kilogrammes of hashish smuggled from his country seized at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Customs officials and police arrested the passenger at the exit from the international arrivals hall around 5.30pm on Wednesday after an X-ray detected a suspicious item inside his luggage.

Full story:

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





