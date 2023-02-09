Overstaying Kazakhstani Woman Arrested at Phuket Airport Using Fake Documents
An overstaying Kazakhstani woman was arrested at Phuket International Airport. She was found using fake documents and being on 89 days of overstay.
An Immigration Officer at Phuket International Airport told the Phuket Express that yesterday, (February 8th), they have arrested Ms. XENIYA KOPEIKINA, 27, a Kazakhstani national.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
