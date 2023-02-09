Overstaying Kazakhstani Woman Arrested at Phuket Airport Using Fake Documents









An overstaying Kazakhstani woman was arrested at Phuket International Airport. She was found using fake documents and being on 89 days of overstay.

An Immigration Officer at Phuket International Airport told the Phuket Express that yesterday, (February 8th), they have arrested Ms. XENIYA KOPEIKINA, 27, a Kazakhstani national.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





