Overstaying Kazakhstani Woman Arrested at Phuket Airport Using Fake Documents

February 9, 2023 TN
Phuket International Airport lobby

Phuket International Airport terminal. Photo: Chung Lun Chiang / flickr.




An overstaying Kazakhstani woman was arrested at Phuket International Airport. She was found using fake documents and being on 89 days of overstay.

An Immigration Officer at Phuket International Airport told the Phuket Express that yesterday, (February 8th), they have arrested Ms. XENIYA KOPEIKINA, 27, a Kazakhstani national.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

