Four Nigerians Arrested in Phuket with More than 1200 Days of Overstay Each

Four Nigerian men were arrested in Rawai and Chalong with more than 1,200 days of overstays each.









The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express the four Nigerian men were taken to the Chalong Police Station to face overstay charges and eventual deportation and blacklisting.

The arrest follows after officers received an anonymous tip-off from a concerned citizen that they (Foreigners from the African continent) stayed in an area where not many people lived and were suspected of being involved with romance scams.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

