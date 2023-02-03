Thailand and Laos Discuss Reopening of Cross-Border Checkpoints









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Commerce has voiced optimism over Thailand’s trade relationship with Laos after officials from both countries met to discuss the reopening of four border checkpoints.

Permanent Secretary for Commerce, Keerati Rushchano, recently visited Laos to meet with the Vice-Mayor of Vientiane and the Director of the Capital City’s Planning and Investment Department, Phoukhong Bannavong. The meeting was aimed to accelerate the reopening of four border checkpoints that have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in order to stimulate the border economy and promote tourism.

According to Keerati, these checkpoints include Tha Duea local checkpoint opposite Nong Khai Municipal Pier, Nong Da traditional checkpoint, Park Ngum traditional checkpoint, and Kokhea traditional checkpoint. Thailand is ready to reopen each location as soon as Vientiane agrees to do the same.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

