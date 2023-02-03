Thai Minister Urges to Legalize E-Cigarettes, Saying It is Safer Than Normal Cigarettes









Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said today, February 3rd, that Thailand should amend the law to legalize e-cigarettes to reflect the lives of people in many developed countries.

Chaiwut mentioned a recent police extortion case involving a visiting Taiwanese actress, Charlene An, who was extorted 27,000 baht for carrying a vaping device.

