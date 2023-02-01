Singaporean Man in Thailand to Disclose Alleged Extortion of Taiwanese Actress

View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image. Photo: Bjoertvedt. CC BY-SA 4.0.









BANGKOK, Feb 1 (TNA) – Former politician and massage parlour tycoon Chuvit Kamolvisit will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. today at the hotel in Bangkok and will have the Singaporean companion of the Taiwanese actress reveal the alleged extortion, involving Huai Khwang policemen.

The press conference will take place at the Davis Bangkok Hotel in Sukhumvit 24.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

