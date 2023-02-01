Pattaya police officer transferred for allegedly extorting 30,000 baht from a tourist
A non-commissioned police officer in Pattaya has been abruptly transferred to the operations centre of Chon Buri Provincial Police Office after being accused of extorting 30,000 baht from a tourist, who was allegedly caught with an electronic cigarette.
“Noppakrit”, an NCO attached to Pattaya police, is reported to have arrested a member of a Chinese tour group, as they were strolling along Walking Street in the resort city last weekend. An electronic cigarette is alleged to have been found in his possession.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.