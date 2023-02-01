Pattaya police officer transferred for allegedly extorting 30,000 baht from a tourist









A non-commissioned police officer in Pattaya has been abruptly transferred to the operations centre of Chon Buri Provincial Police Office after being accused of extorting 30,000 baht from a tourist, who was allegedly caught with an electronic cigarette.

“Noppakrit”, an NCO attached to Pattaya police, is reported to have arrested a member of a Chinese tour group, as they were strolling along Walking Street in the resort city last weekend. An electronic cigarette is alleged to have been found in his possession.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

