German Man Missing After Jumping From Ferry Near Koh Phangan Island









A German man has gone missing after he reportedly jumped from a ferry near Phangan Island in Surat Thani.

The Royal Thai Navy Second Area Command reported to Thai media that they were notified that a male foreign tourist jumped from a ferry heading from Phangan Island at 7:00 P.M. last night (January 31st) to Donsak in Surat Thani.

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

