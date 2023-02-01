German Man Missing After Jumping From Ferry Near Koh Phangan Island
A German man has gone missing after he reportedly jumped from a ferry near Phangan Island in Surat Thani.
The Royal Thai Navy Second Area Command reported to Thai media that they were notified that a male foreign tourist jumped from a ferry heading from Phangan Island at 7:00 P.M. last night (January 31st) to Donsak in Surat Thani.
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
