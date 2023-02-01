American Man, 67, Dies After ‘Big Motorbike’ Crash in Phang Nga
A 67-year-old American motorbike rider died after his “big bike” collided with a trailer truck in Phang Nga.
The Mueang Phang Nga Police were notified of the accident at 5:30 P.M. yesterday (January 31st) on Phet Kasem Road in the Mueang Phang Nga District.
Police and emergency responders arrived at a curve on the northbound lane in the Tak Dad sub-district. A brand new but now damaged big bike was found lying on the road. The trailer truck involved in the accident was parked nearby on the roadside.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.