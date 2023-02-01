American Man, 67, Dies After ‘Big Motorbike’ Crash in Phang Nga









A 67-year-old American motorbike rider died after his “big bike” collided with a trailer truck in Phang Nga.

The Mueang Phang Nga Police were notified of the accident at 5:30 P.M. yesterday (January 31st) on Phet Kasem Road in the Mueang Phang Nga District.

Police and emergency responders arrived at a curve on the northbound lane in the Tak Dad sub-district. A brand new but now damaged big bike was found lying on the road. The trailer truck involved in the accident was parked nearby on the roadside.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





