American Man, 67, Dies After ‘Big Motorbike’ Crash in Phang Nga

February 1, 2023 TN
Road in Tham Nam Phut, Phang-nga District

Traffic lights in Tham Nam Phut, Phang-nga District. Photo: Mozhar.




A 67-year-old American motorbike rider died after his “big bike” collided with a trailer truck in Phang Nga.

The Mueang Phang Nga Police were notified of the accident at 5:30 P.M. yesterday (January 31st) on Phet Kasem Road in the Mueang Phang Nga District.

Police and emergency responders arrived at a curve on the northbound lane in the Tak Dad sub-district. A brand new but now damaged big bike was found lying on the road. The trailer truck involved in the accident was parked nearby on the roadside.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

