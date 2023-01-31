Thailand’s corruption standing for 2022 an improvement over 2021

January 31, 2023
NACC building in Bangkok

National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) building in Bangkok. Photo: www.nacc.go.th.




Thailand’s corruption standing for 2022 improved nine places to 101st, from 110th out of 180 countries in 2021, according to the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International. Thailand is 4th among ASEAN countries.

Secretary-General of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, said that Thailand scored 36 points, compared to 35 points in the 2021.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

