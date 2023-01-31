Fitness YouTuber Leo Rex, A.K.A. Leo and Longevity, Found Dead in Pattaya Home

January 31, 2023 TN
Aerial view of Pattaya beach road

Aerial view of Pattaya. Photo: Rawpixel.




Well-known fitness YouTuber Leo Rex, known as Leo and Longevity on Youtube, was found dead in a Pattaya home last evening, January 30th, 2023, according to Pattaya police.

According to Pattaya Police Chief Kunlachart Kunlachai, police responded to a call by other occupants of a home in Pattaya Lagoon Village, located off of Soi Kor Phai, Moo 10, at 8:30 P.M. on January 30th, 2023.

Upon arrival at the residence, police found a 34-year-old American citizen, Laith Abdullah Algaz, known as Leo Rex online, deceased in a bedroom with a private bathroom. Embassy and family members were reportedly contacted by Pattaya police.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News



