Three Foreign Tourists Rescued after Getting Lost in Koh Phangan Island Forest

January 31, 2023 TN
Water-ski on a beach in Koh Phangan island, Surat Thani

Water ski on a beach in Koh Phangan island, Surat Thani. Photo: Jan Rehschuh.




Three foreign tourists have been rescued after they got lost in a forest on Phangan Island in Surat Thani.

The head of the Than Sadet- Koh Pha-Ngan National Park Mr. Thikamphon Penchaom told TPN Media, “We were notified from a village head man of the missing tourists in the Baan Tai sub-district yesterday (January 30th) at 5:30 P.M..”

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

