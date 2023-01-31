Three Foreign Tourists Rescued after Getting Lost in Koh Phangan Island Forest
Three foreign tourists have been rescued after they got lost in a forest on Phangan Island in Surat Thani.
The head of the Than Sadet- Koh Pha-Ngan National Park Mr. Thikamphon Penchaom told TPN Media, “We were notified from a village head man of the missing tourists in the Baan Tai sub-district yesterday (January 30th) at 5:30 P.M..”
