Seven Bangkok Police Officers Transferred over Extortion of Taiwanese Actress

January 31, 2023 TN
Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, Jan 31 (TNA) – Seven police officers of the Huai Kwang station, manning the checkpoint outside the Chinese Embassy on Jan 5 have been transferred to inactive posts pending a special probe over the extortion allegation, claimed by Taiwanese actress, said the commissioner of Metropolitan Police Division 1, Pol.Maj.Gen. Atthaporn Wongsiripreeda.

All policemen denied the allegation. They admitted taking a photo of the tourist’s vaping device but did not take any legal action against her for having the vape, which remains illegal in Thailand.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

NACC building in Bangkok

Thailand’s corruption standing for 2022 an improvement over 2021

January 31, 2023 TN
Thai Police motorcycle

Taiwanese actress bribe claim borne out by officers’ confessions: source

January 31, 2023 TN
Bus overtaking truck on a curve in Thailand

Targeted Inspections Conducted on Vehicles Emitting Black Smoke

January 31, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

NACC building in Bangkok

Thailand’s corruption standing for 2022 an improvement over 2021

January 31, 2023 TN
Aerial view of Pattaya beach road

Fitness YouTuber Leo Rex, A.K.A. Leo and Longevity, Found Dead in Pattaya Home

January 31, 2023 TN
Water-ski on a beach in Koh Phangan island, Surat Thani

Three Foreign Tourists Rescued after Getting Lost in Koh Phangan Island Forest

January 31, 2023 TN
Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Seven Bangkok Police Officers Transferred over Extortion of Taiwanese Actress

January 31, 2023 TN
Thai Police motorcycle

Taiwanese actress bribe claim borne out by officers’ confessions: source

January 31, 2023 TN