Seven Bangkok Police Officers Transferred over Extortion of Taiwanese Actress









BANGKOK, Jan 31 (TNA) – Seven police officers of the Huai Kwang station, manning the checkpoint outside the Chinese Embassy on Jan 5 have been transferred to inactive posts pending a special probe over the extortion allegation, claimed by Taiwanese actress, said the commissioner of Metropolitan Police Division 1, Pol.Maj.Gen. Atthaporn Wongsiripreeda.

All policemen denied the allegation. They admitted taking a photo of the tourist’s vaping device but did not take any legal action against her for having the vape, which remains illegal in Thailand.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

