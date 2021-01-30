Thailand Falls to 104th Place in Transparency Ranking

Thailand Falls to 104th Place in Transparency Ranking1 min read
BANGKOK, Jan 29 (TNA) — Transparency International (TI) gave Thailand a score of 36 for transparency, equal to its score in 2019, but the country’s place fell to 104th last year due to bribery.
Announcing the transparency performance, Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, deputy secretary-general of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, said TI reported its Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2020 covering 180 countries.
TNA