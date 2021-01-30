January 30, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand Falls to 104th Place in Transparency Ranking

1 min read
21 mins ago TN
Royal Thai police headquarters in Pathum Wan District

Royal Thai Police headquarters in Pathum Wan, Bangkok. Photo: Z3144228.


BANGKOK, Jan 29 (TNA) — Transparency International (TI) gave Thailand a score of 36 for transparency, equal to its score in 2019, but the country’s place fell to 104th last year due to bribery.

Announcing the transparency performance, Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, deputy secretary-general of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, said TI reported its Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2020 covering 180 countries.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Thailand Falls to 104th Place in Transparency Ranking 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

China urges Thailand to adopt WHO guidelines to ensure durians free of COVID-19

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Delivery Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Delayed

12 hours ago TN
2 min read

Thailand Cracks Down on Suspected Migrant-Worker Trafficking Rings

12 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Xiaomi sues Pentagon & US Treasury, demanding removal from blacklist linking it to Beijing’s military

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

China urges Thailand to adopt WHO guidelines to ensure durians free of COVID-19

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Falls to 104th Place in Transparency Ranking

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chon Buri eases curbs, Pattaya bars allowed to reopen

40 mins ago TN