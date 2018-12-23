National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee to enforce law during New Year festival





BANGKOK, 22nd December 2018 (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister Chatchai Sarikalya has chaired this year’s second meeting of the National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee, with the aim of reducing alcohol-related road accidents during the New Year festival.

The meeting was also attended by Public Health Minister’s Assistant Thawat Suntharajarn, National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee Deputy Chairman Theerakiat Charoensetthasin, and Disease Control Department Director General Suwannachai Watthanayingcharoenchai.

