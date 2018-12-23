Pickup and blue truck crash

Pickup and blue truck crash. Photo: Love Krittaya

News

National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee to enforce law during New Year festival

By TN / December 23, 2018

BANGKOK, 22nd December 2018 (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister Chatchai Sarikalya has chaired this year’s second meeting of the National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee, with the aim of reducing alcohol-related road accidents during the New Year festival.

The meeting was also attended by Public Health Minister’s Assistant Thawat Suntharajarn, National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee Deputy Chairman Theerakiat Charoensetthasin, and Disease Control Department Director General Suwannachai Watthanayingcharoenchai.

Full story: NNT

Correspondent: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close