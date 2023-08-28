Pattaya Speedboat Operators Engage in Wild Viral Brawl at Bali Hai Pier Arguing Over Tourists

Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya, Chonburi

Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya, Chonburi. Photo: waychen_c / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

Two groups of rival speedboat operators in Pattaya engaged in a widely filmed and shared viral fistfight over who would transport a group of tourists on Saturday evening, August 26th.

The fight broke out at 5 PM yesterday at Bali Hai Pier, panicking numerous tourists who were waiting to board a ride to Koh Larn.

