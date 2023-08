SAMUT PRAKAN: A 41-year-old father overwhelmed with family debt is believed to have killed his wife and two sons and then slashed his own throat.

A call scam which cost his wife 1.7 million baht she had herself borrowed was thought to be the tipping point.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

