Woman robs gold shop of 37 necklaces in Samut Prakan









SAMUT PRAKAN: A hunt is underway for a middle-aged woman who made off with 37 gold necklaces in a gold shop robbery in Bang Sao Thong district on Friday evening.

The woman parked her motorcycle in front of Kittima gold shop at Muang Mai Bang Phli housing community at 5.52 pm on Friday as shown in a security camera of the shop.

