Woman robs gold shop of 37 necklaces in Samut Prakan
SAMUT PRAKAN: A hunt is underway for a middle-aged woman who made off with 37 gold necklaces in a gold shop robbery in Bang Sao Thong district on Friday evening.
2 robberies of gold ornaments worth over B7m in Bangkok and Samut Prakan
The woman parked her motorcycle in front of Kittima gold shop at Muang Mai Bang Phli housing community at 5.52 pm on Friday as shown in a security camera of the shop.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.