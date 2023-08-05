Woman robs gold shop of 37 necklaces in Samut Prakan

TN August 5, 2023 0
Gold shop in Thailand

Gold shop in Thailand. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




SAMUT PRAKAN: A hunt is underway for a middle-aged woman who made off with 37 gold necklaces in a gold shop robbery in Bang Sao Thong district on Friday evening.

2 robberies of gold ornaments worth over B7m in Bangkok and Samut Prakan

The woman parked her motorcycle in front of Kittima gold shop at Muang Mai Bang Phli housing community at 5.52 pm on Friday as shown in a security camera of the shop.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Phetchaburi Road in Bang Kapi, Bangkok.

Protesters Burn Effigies outside Pheu Thai Headquarters in Bangkok

TN August 3, 2023 0
Song Thaew aka baht bus in Samut Prakan

Woman brutally slain and mutilated in Samut Prakan

TN July 31, 2023 0
View from the Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

Protesters Start Gathering at Ratchaprasong Intersection in Bangkok

TN July 28, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Spaniard in police custody after body parts of friend’s body found in Koh Phangan

TN August 5, 2023 0
Flood relief in Thailand

Heavy Rainfall Causes Floods, Overflows in Many Thai Provinces

TN August 5, 2023 0
Poster of Chuwit Kamolvisit

Chuwit Kamolvisit diagnosed with advanced liver cancer

TN August 5, 2023 0
Apple MacBook

Public Relations Department Introduces Thailand’s Central Website

TN August 5, 2023 0
British Passport

No, It Isn’t Time to Worry About Thai Retirement Visa Changes….Yet

TN August 5, 2023 0