2 robberies of gold ornaments worth over B7m in Bangkok and Samut Prakan

TN May 25, 2023 0
Gold Shop in Thailand

Gold Shop in Chinatown, Bangkok. Photo: Adam Jones / flickr.




Police apprehended two men involved in two separate robbery incidents on Wednesday, as they attempted to make off with over 7 million baht worth of gold ornaments.

6000 US Soldiers, Largest Number In a Decade, To Attend Cobra Gold 2023 in Eastern Thailand Starting from the End of February

In the first incident, Butpiya Bangtonglang, a 35-year-old resident of Bangkok, entered the Yaowarat Krungthep Gold Shop in Phra Samut Chedi district of Samut Prakan province at 1.40pm. The suspect managed to persuade the shop owner to open the security door by posing as a potential seller of a gold necklace and a gold-framed amulet. Once inside, the man brandished a 9mm pistol, forcing the shop staff to fill his bag with gold ornaments.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan and Bangkok Post Online Reporters



Share this article:

