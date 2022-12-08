Gold shop-owner foils robbery, killing one, injuring another in Tak Province









An alleged robber was shot dead and one of his accompliceswas injured when four men tried to rob a gold shop in Mueang district of Thailand’s western province of Tak this afternoon (Thursday).

The four men arrived at the shop, opposite the Tak Pittayakhom School, on two motorcycles. One of them fired ashot into the air from a handgun and then tried to break into the shop using hand tools.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

