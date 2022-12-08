TAT to Hold Celebration Marking Ten Million Tourist Arrivals









BANGKOK (NNT) – As tourist arrivals to Thailand are expected to surpass the ten million mark on December 10, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to stage the “Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations” to mark the joyous occasion.

According to the Immigration Bureau, 9.78 million foreign tourists arrived between January 1 and December 5, 2022, with the number of tourist arrivals expected to reach 10 million on December 10. TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated that hitting the 10 million visitor mark so soon after reopening to international tourism is the result of everyone’s efforts, and the TAT wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all tourists who visited the country this year.

