Trays of Gold Ornaments Found in Ping River after Big Robbery in Tak









TAK, May 18 (TNA) – Police found trays and pieces of gold ornaments in Muang district during their hunt for a robber who made off with gold ornaments worth about 5 million baht and 100,000 baht in cash from a local gold shop.

Local people led police to seven trays of gold ornaments left on an islet in the middle of the Ping River and six parts of gold ornaments including clasps of gold ornaments and gold bracelets on a footpath near the Wang Hin-Pra Dang Bridge in Muang district.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





