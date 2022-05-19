May 19, 2022

Trays of Gold Ornaments Found in Ping River after Big Robbery in Tak

7 hours ago TN
Village on the Ping River in Tak Province

Village on the Ping River in Tak Province. Photo: PumpkinSky. CC BY-SA 4.0.




TAK, May 18 (TNA) – Police found trays and pieces of gold ornaments in Muang district during their hunt for a robber who made off with gold ornaments worth about 5 million baht and 100,000 baht in cash from a local gold shop.

Local people led police to seven trays of gold ornaments left on an islet in the middle of the Ping River and six parts of gold ornaments including clasps of gold ornaments and gold bracelets on a footpath near the Wang Hin-Pra Dang Bridge in Muang district.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

