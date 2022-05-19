May 19, 2022

U.S. Defense Secretary to Visit Thailand in June

United States Capitol in Washington D.C.

BANGKOK (NNT) – United States Defense Secretary Gen Lloyd Austin has announced plans to visit Thailand to discuss further bilateral cooperation between the two nations, though the exact date has yet to be disclosed.

Observers expect that Gen Austin will want to discuss enhancing the Thai armed forces, as well as weapons and the defense industry.

Gen Austin met with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on May 12 during the ASEAN-U.S. Summit.

