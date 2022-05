NAKHON RATCHASIMA: An elderly woman was killed and six people injured when the pickup truck taking them to a housewarming and a passenger van collided at an intersection in Chok Chai district on Thursday morning.

The fatal crash occurred about 7.20am at Korat Denki intersection on Ratchasima-Chok Chai Road, said Pol Capt Thotsaphon Phudsakham, an investigator at Chok Chai.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

