December 8, 2021

One killed in farm truck, 18-wheeler collision in Nakhon Ratchasima

6 hours ago TN
Road signs in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima province

Road signs in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima province. Photo: Edogawa. CC BY-SA 3.0.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The driver of an e-taen farm truck was killed in a collision with a trailer truck in Chok Chai district on Wednesday morning.

Two other people were injured and a pickup also damaged, police said.

Pol Lt Col Ruam Kleepklangdon, a Chok Chai investigator, said the accident occurred about 7.10am between kilometre markers 38-39 on the Chok Chai-Khon Buri road in tambon Tha Yiam.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST

TN

