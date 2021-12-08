One killed in farm truck, 18-wheeler collision in Nakhon Ratchasima
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The driver of an e-taen farm truck was killed in a collision with a trailer truck in Chok Chai district on Wednesday morning.
Two other people were injured and a pickup also damaged, police said.
Pol Lt Col Ruam Kleepklangdon, a Chok Chai investigator, said the accident occurred about 7.10am between kilometre markers 38-39 on the Chok Chai-Khon Buri road in tambon Tha Yiam.
