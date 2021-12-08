Health Minister says no signs of domestic transmission of Omicron variant









BANGKOK (NNT) – Close to 20 people have been asked to come in and get tested for COVID-19 in response to the detection of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in an American traveler who entered Thailand from Spain. In light of rumors about one of the test results being positive, public health authorities have confirmed that all results have so far been negative.

Dr. Chakrarat Pittayawonganon, director of the Division of Epidemiology, Department of Disease Control, explained that the profiling of the Omicron variant patient has yielded 19 individuals who had contact with the patient, albeit all of them being deemed at low risk of having contracted the coronavirus. 2 instances of contact were in Suvarnabhumi Airport while 17 occurred at the SHA+ hotel where the patient was staying to wait for the on-arrival RT-PCR test result. Of the 17 persons at the hotel, 16 had negative test results but 1 was away from the hotel on the test day. The person, a staffer at the hotel restaurant, had left for Ubon Ratchathani and was contacted by health officials to come in for testing. The result of the first RT-PCR test on this individual was inconclusive, prompting another sample collection which then produce a negative result upon testing. Nonetheless, individuals who have had close contact with the restaurant worker have now been placed in isolation as a precaution.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





