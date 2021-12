Mae Chee Sansanee Sthirasuta, a popular Buddhist nun and founder of the Sathira-Dhammasthan learning centre, died on Tuesday from cancer. She was 68.

Her death was announced on Tuesday at 8pm on the webpage of the Sathira-Dhammasthan Foundation.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts