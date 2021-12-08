December 8, 2021

Omicron Has No Significant Impact on Thai Economy This Year

6 hours ago TN
Asok Junction in Bangkok

Asok Junction in Bangkok. Photo: Max Pixel.




BANGKOK, Dec 7 (TNA) – Although Omicron cases were found in many countries, there should not be a significant impact on the Thai economy in the short term because the government already relaxed disease controls and trade, investment and tourism were recovering, said Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand.

He expected the national economy to grow by 1-1.5% this year.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thai actress and singer Sitala Wongkrachang

Singer Sitala’s debut to go ahead, despite harsh criticism from Thai K-POP fans

14 mins ago TN
Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal from Novotel Airport Hotel in Bangkok

Thailand Has 2 Potential Omicron Cases

23 mins ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha in a video conference during the COVID-19 pandemic

Prayut says no escalation of COVID measures for time being

26 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai actress and singer Sitala Wongkrachang

Singer Sitala’s debut to go ahead, despite harsh criticism from Thai K-POP fans

14 mins ago TN
Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal from Novotel Airport Hotel in Bangkok

Thailand Has 2 Potential Omicron Cases

23 mins ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha in a video conference during the COVID-19 pandemic

Prayut says no escalation of COVID measures for time being

26 mins ago TN
Supreme Court of Thailand

Supreme Court sentences construction tycoon Premchai to three years two months

59 mins ago TN
Asok Junction in Bangkok

Omicron Has No Significant Impact on Thai Economy This Year

6 hours ago TN