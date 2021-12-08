Omicron Has No Significant Impact on Thai Economy This Year
BANGKOK, Dec 7 (TNA) – Although Omicron cases were found in many countries, there should not be a significant impact on the Thai economy in the short term because the government already relaxed disease controls and trade, investment and tourism were recovering, said Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand.
He expected the national economy to grow by 1-1.5% this year.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA