Supreme Court sentences construction tycoon Premchai to three years two months
The Supreme Court has upheld the Appeals Court prison term of three years and two months, without suspension, handed down to Thai construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta for poaching in Thungyai Naresuan wildlife sanctuary, among other offences, almost four years ago.
Two of his co-defendants, his driver Yong Dodkrua and Thanee Thummat, the hunter, also had their sentences upheld.
By Thai PBS World
