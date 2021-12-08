December 8, 2021

Supreme Court sentences construction tycoon Premchai to three years two months

46 mins ago TN
Supreme Court of Thailand

Main entrance of the Supreme Court of Thailand. Photo: Wattana Songpetchmongkol.




The Supreme Court has upheld the Appeals Court prison term of three years and two months, without suspension, handed down to Thai construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta for poaching in Thungyai Naresuan wildlife sanctuary, among other offences, almost four years ago.

Two of his co-defendants, his driver Yong Dodkrua and Thanee Thummat, the hunter, also had their sentences upheld.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Thai actress and singer Sitala Wongkrachang

Singer Sitala’s debut to go ahead, despite harsh criticism from Thai K-POP fans

1 min ago TN
Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal from Novotel Airport Hotel in Bangkok

Thailand Has 2 Potential Omicron Cases

10 mins ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha in a video conference during the COVID-19 pandemic

Prayut says no escalation of COVID measures for time being

13 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai actress and singer Sitala Wongkrachang

Singer Sitala’s debut to go ahead, despite harsh criticism from Thai K-POP fans

1 min ago TN
Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal from Novotel Airport Hotel in Bangkok

Thailand Has 2 Potential Omicron Cases

10 mins ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha in a video conference during the COVID-19 pandemic

Prayut says no escalation of COVID measures for time being

13 mins ago TN
Supreme Court of Thailand

Supreme Court sentences construction tycoon Premchai to three years two months

46 mins ago TN
Asok Junction in Bangkok

Omicron Has No Significant Impact on Thai Economy This Year

5 hours ago TN