Prayut says no escalation of COVID measures for time being









BANGKOK (NNT) – The discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant in an international traveler has led to many parties questioning whether Thailand will retract its reopening to foreign tourists or reimpose lockdowns. The prime minister is now asserting that no escalation of Covid restriction measures is in the pipeline.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha explained that the Ministry of Public Health has confirmed that Thailand’s disease prevention capacity is able to handle the new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. Vaccines currently in use in Thailand are also effective at preventing and mitigating symptoms caused by the new variant. Gen. Prayut noted that disease control measures in use remain the same, with RT-PCR tests required for all international arrivals and a short hotel quarantine period still required as the arriving travelers wait for their test results.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





