Thailand Has 2 Potential Omicron Cases
BANGKOK, Dec 8 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration announced two potential Omicron cases in the country – two unvaccinated Thai women who worked as interpreters and returned from Nigeria.
Dr. Sumanee Wacharasin, assistant spokesperson for CCSA, said infections with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in 56 countries but it had not caused a fatality. Besides, today Thailand found two potential Omicron cases among three Thai people who attended a Christian conference in Lagos, Nigeria, on Nov 13-23, she said.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!