December 8, 2021

Thailand Has 2 Potential Omicron Cases

35 mins ago TN
Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal from Novotel Airport Hotel in Bangkok

Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal from Novotel Airport Hotel in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK, Dec 8 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration announced two potential Omicron cases in the country – two unvaccinated Thai women who worked as interpreters and returned from Nigeria.

Dr. Sumanee Wacharasin, assistant spokesperson for CCSA, said infections with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in 56 countries but it had not caused a fatality. Besides, today Thailand found two potential Omicron cases among three Thai people who attended a Christian conference in Lagos, Nigeria, on Nov 13-23, she said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

