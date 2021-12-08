December 8, 2021

Singer Sitala’s debut to go ahead, despite harsh criticism from Thai K-POP fans

42 seconds ago TN
Thai actress and singer Sitala Wongkrachang

Thai actress and singer Sitala Wongkrachang. Photo: CLEO Thailand / Youtube. CC BY 3.0.




Grandline Group (GLG), a South Korean record label, issued a statement today saying that is to keep its Thai artist Sitala Wongkrachang as a member of its new girl group “H1-KEY”, after the controversy over her and her family’s role in Thai politics.

#SITALA was trending on Thailand’s twitter last week, with millions of tweets alleging that the artist’s family, especially her father Sarunyu Wongkrachang, are supporters of Thailand’s undemocratic regime. GLG responded today saying that, after much consideration, it cannot hold Sitala accountable for her father’s past decisions and actions, which are beyond her responsibility.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

