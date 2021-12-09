DSI Official to Be Probed for Accepting Land on Krabi Island









BANGKOK, Dec 9 (TNA) – The Department of Special Investigation plans to investigate its official who received a land plot on Koh Nui Nok island of Krabi province.

DSI deputy spokesman Woranan Srilum said that the plan responded to a complaint from conservationists in Krabi and the House committee on consumer protection that title deeds of many land plots on islands in the southern province had been suspiciously issued and one title deed had been transferred to a DSI official.

