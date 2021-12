A 26-year-old engineer has been arrested and charged with killing his mother, who was found stabbed and with four plastic bags over her head, fastened shut around her neck.

The woman was killed in a frenzied attack in a room in the food court of an office building in Lumphini district of Bangkok on Wednesday evening. Witnesses called police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

