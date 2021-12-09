December 9, 2021

Two Nigerians caught in Sa Kaeo after illegally entering Thailand from Cambodia

6 hours ago TN
Road in Sa Kaeo

Road in Sa Kaeo province. Photo: Adriaan Castermans.




Two Nigerians were arrested by Thai border security forces yesterday after they slipped across the Thai-Cambodian border into Ta Phraya district of the eastern province of Sa Kaeo, reportedly to apply for passports in Thailand.

One told Thai authorities that they opened a business in Vietnam in 2018, but subsequently moved to Cambodia after Vietnam was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After operating a clothes store in Cambodia for two years, one of them lost their passport, but could not apply for a new one because there is no Nigerian consular office in Cambodia. So,both decided to come to Thailand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

