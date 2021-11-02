2 Nigerians and 3 Thais arrested in Bangkok for allegedly possessing cocaine worth more than a million baht
Two Nigerians and three Thais have been arrested in Bangkok, allegedly possessing cocaine worth more than a million baht.
The CSD Police said these Nigerian suspects smuggled drugs when they entered Thailand with the goal of setting up complex drug-smuggling networks in the country. They allegedly sold the drugs to affluent and famous people.
By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News
