November 27, 2021

2 Nigerians and 3 Thais arrested in Bangkok for allegedly possessing cocaine worth more than a million baht

Royal Thai Police officer

Two Nigerians and three Thais have been arrested in Bangkok, allegedly possessing cocaine worth more than a million baht.

The CSD Police said these Nigerian suspects smuggled drugs when they entered Thailand with the goal of setting up complex drug-smuggling networks in the country. They allegedly sold the drugs to affluent and famous people.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

