Mailed drugs lead to arrests of Nigerian, Thai in Samut Prakan







Officials arrested a Nigerian man and a Thai woman for allegedly possessing cocaine and also separately seized about half a kilogramme of heroin destined for Australia.

Wichai Chaimongkol, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, said on Tuesday that 470 grammes of heroin had been found in a parcel at a shipping company in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on Monday. The white powder was hidden in a photo frame inside it.

