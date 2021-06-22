  • June 22, 2021
Mailed drugs lead to arrests of Nigerian, Thai in Samut Prakan

Royal Thai Mail post box. Photo: Mattes.



Officials arrested a Nigerian man and a Thai woman for allegedly possessing cocaine and also separately seized about half a kilogramme of heroin destined for Australia.

Wichai Chaimongkol, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, said on Tuesday that 470 grammes of heroin had been found in a parcel at a shipping company in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on Monday. The white powder was hidden in a photo frame inside it.

Full story:
Bangkok Post

King-oua Laohong
BANGKOK POST



