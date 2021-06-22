  • June 22, 2021
Agriculture Minister Blocks Vietnamese Durian Fraud

Durian “The King of Fruits”, very popular in Thailand. Photo: Kalai.



BANGKOK, June 22 (TNA) – Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on has ordered decisive action against the import of Vietnamese durian fruits to fraudulently cash in on the quotas of Thai durian exports destined for China.

Alongkorn Polabut, adviser to the agriculture minister, said Mr Chalermchai ordered the Department of Agriculture to ask the Royal Thai Police Office, authorities in Chanthaburi province and concerned organizations to take decisive legal action against anyone who imported Vietnamese durian fruits and fraudulently claimed them to be Thai durian for further export to China.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



TN

