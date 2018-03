The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has officially protested China over a Chinese business operator’s request to register trademarks in English and Chinese meaning “Monthong”, the popular durian species in Thailand.

The move was aimed at protecting Thai fruit exports after Chinese companies have used the trademark in their products, said the DIP director-general Thosapone Dansuputra on Friday (March 30).

