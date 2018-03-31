Saturday, March 31, 2018
BMA poised to lower HIV infection by 90% in 2020

BMA poised to lower HIV infection by 90% in 2020

Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University, Bangkok
BANGKOK, 30th March 2018 (NNT) – Health officials in Bangkok have met to discuss the situation in regard to HIV/AIDS in the capital city.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Governor of Bangkok Thaweesak Lertprapan, was held at the Asia Hotel in Ratchathewi district. Topics on the agenda included the role of the Communicable Disease Act B.E. 2558 (A.D. 2015) and the development of HIV/AIDS surveillance systems in hospitals.

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

