Athens Prepare New Bill to Accelerate Asylum Procedure

The Greek government has prepared a new bill that will speed up the country’s asylum procedure amid an increase in migration to Greece this year, Greek Migration Policy Minister Dimitris Vitsas said Friday.

“We are bringing a new bill in parliament that will simplify, accelerate and organize the asylum procedure. This law will be voted by the end of April,” the minister said, as cited by the Ekathimerini newspaper.

Greek authorities have registered a 33 percent increase in migrant flows from Turkey in the first quarter of 2018, the minister added.

