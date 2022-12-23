December 23, 2022

Government Introduces Combo Pass for EV Bus and Boat Services

EV boat in Bangkok

The battery-powered Mine Smart Ferry provides service between Bangkok and Nonthaburi. Photo: Crcolas. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Transport has introduced one-fare electric cards to help Bangkok commuters save money by using electric buses and boats.

The one-fare electronic card, known as the Hop Card, was introduced on Thursday (Dec 22) during the “Thai Smile Happy Gift: Start to Connect” event organized by the Ministry of Transport. The event was presided over by Permanent Secretary to the Transport Ministry Chayatham Promsorn.

